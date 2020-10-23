LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Englewood Bank & Trust’s Hunter to give estate planning lecture at month’s end

To the Editor:

Kerry Hunter, Trust Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust, is resuming her live seminars at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 South Indiana Avenue, in October. The complimentary seminar, “Estate-planning Basic,” will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. It will be presented with Lori Wellbaum Emery of Wellbaum & Emery, P.A.

“I’m thrilled to be able to hold in-person seminars again, rather than having webinars,” said Hunter.

This seminar will review the basic elements of an estate plan, including last will and testament, power of attorney and health care directives, focusing on the specifics and benefits of each and the pitfalls to avoid. The seminar will also include planning tools for non-married couples and couples who have remarried, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and your assets.

To register, visit englewoodbank.com or contact Hunter at (941) 473-3629 or khunter@ebtfl.com.

“Face coverings are required,” Hunter said, “and participants are being asked to please practice social distancing. Due to limited seating, I’m also asking attendees to let me know if they plan on bringing additional guests.”

Dan Mearns

Marketing Specialist

Englewood Bank & Trust