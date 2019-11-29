Englewood Bank & Trust Thanksgiving Art Festival this weekend … many kinds of art, lots of gift ideas as well

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Englewood Bank & Trust Thanksgiving Art Festival is this Saturday & Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Englewood Bank & Trust at 1111 S. McCall Road in Englewood. Fifty of the nation’s top award-winning fine artists and craftsmen will be featured in this world-class art event, and all media will be represented.

All the artwork in the show is handmade, and the artists who create it will be here to talk to you about their work.

“I work hard each year to find new and exciting artwork to showcase in our community for Thanksgiving weekend,” said artist Carroll Swayze, who runs the show. “Our town is bustling with visitors from the north and local families coming home for the holidays, and they love spending the day at the Art Festival. This year’s show promises to be one of the best, because I have a lot of new, amazing artists coming to town. I’m very thankful for the support of Englewood Bank & Trust. The location on SR 776 near the Beach Road is easy to find, with good parking, and is perfect for the event.”

Artist Rich Fizer will be on site blowing glass “live” all day both days of the Festival. Glass demonstrations will start every hour on the hour.

The Englewood Bank & Trust Invitational Art Festival will feature everything from handmade clothing to large original watercolors, acrylics and oils, sculpture, hand-forged jewelry, pottery, photography and much more.

Refreshments will be available on site, and Englewood Bank & Trust will provide plenty of free parking.