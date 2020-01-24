Ed Raine to speak at annual homes for Haiti reception

STAFF REPORT – Fundraising for 50 new homes for Haiti will continue with the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians annual cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception at the Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, in Boca Grande, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Hope For Haitians Committee, along with partner Food For The Poor, is preparing for the 11th annual reception to help raise funds to transform the lives of 50 Haitian families who have been praying for safe shelter.

“Building another 50 homes in Savann Kabrit is extremely important because of the need,” said Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Co-Chairman Ben Scott. “Many of the Haitian people live in extreme poverty and should not have to live like that. When we move families into one of our houses, it is a life-changing experience for them.”

The Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee committed to fund 150 homes in the remote area of Savann Kabrit, Haiti, over a three-year period. Eighty of the 100 homes funded over the last two years have been built, and the remaining 20 are projected to be completed by the end of February 2020, in the area east of Port-au-Prince near the border of the Dominican Republic.

Guests attending the reception also will have the opportunity to meet Food For The Poor’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Raine, who also is this year’s keynote speaker. After 30 years in the corporate world, Raine decided he was ready to make a change. He joined Food For The Poor in October 2017 as the charity’s executive vice president.

On January 1 Raine became president and CEO, when Robin Mahfood retired after leading the charity through a remarkable period of growth for nearly 20 years.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of getting to know Ben and Louise Scott and the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee members, whose generosity has made a dramatic impact on the lives of hundreds of Haitian families,” Raine said. “As we move forward in this new decade to help the poor in Haiti, our desire is to help break the cycle of poverty through sustainable development strategies with partners like the ones in Boca Grande.”

The annual February fundraiser will begin at the beachside villa at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club with a cocktail hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. A presentation about the Hope For Haitians programs in Haiti will begin at 7 p.m.

The Hope For Haitians Committee partnered with Food For The Poor in 2009, months before the devastating earthquake rocked Haiti. In 2010, the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee began raising money and Food For The Poor’s staff in Haiti started building homes. Over the decade, 465 homes were built for destitute families. When the committee reaches this year’s goal of 50 homes, the people of Boca Grande will have built 515 homes over the last 11 years.

For additional information about the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians reception, please call (954) 427-2222 ext. 4020 or one of the committee members, or visit FoodForThePoor.org/bocagrande.

Committee members include Chairpersons Ben and Louise Scott, the Rev. Gary Beatty, the Rev. Jerome Carosella, the Rev. Michelle Robertshaw, Henry and Ginny Bryant, George and Lois Castrucci, Patricia Chapman, John Denneen, Lou and Corie Fusz, Jim and Lynda Grant, Stephen and Susan Jansen, Tom and Nancy Lorden, and Sue Sligar.