Economic Summit set for March 5, four slated for panel discussions

STAFF REPORT – If you think about any of the following questions, you should attend the 2020 Economic Summit on March 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center: How strong is the U.S. economy? Will artificial intelligence have a major impact on economic growth? What can be done about the runaway costs of healthcare? What’s really happening in the capital markets today, and what may happen as the year proceeds?

The Boca Grande Economics Group will be back again to share with you their analysis and views of what we as a nation face in considering our economic future.

John Kissinger will moderate this annual event and will be joined by four colleagues.

Jim Runde will present an overview of our economy, its challenges and opportunities. He will discuss the strength of The U.S. economy and potential headwinds that could impact this year and well beyond, including the implications of global trade tensions and the corona virus this year and an unsustainable federal fiscal policy in the longer term.

Jeff Swift will address the opportunities and challenges presented by the emerging digital economy, which offers many efficiencies as well as disruption to existing norms.

Marty McFadden will then bring everyone up to date on the megatrends in costs and availability of healthcare and the great need for efficiencies to better manage the cost of delivery. Artificial intelligence could be a major plus here.

Finally, Mike Giobbe will describe the dynamics of the capital markets today and near-term trends as well as the significant impact of AI on market trading. A Q&A session will be held after the presentations. The entire program will be about 90 minutes.

The Boca Grande Economics Group has met now on a monthly basis since forming over a decade ago, and this is its eighth annual summit. The community is invited to attend.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at friendsofbocagrande.org, or by calling 964-0827.