Don’t leave Jan Myers empty-handed

■ STAFF REPORT

Why is Jan Myers standing in front of her garage door empty-handed? It’s because she needs more items for the Bargain Room at the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival.

The Festival is March 7, but it’s not too early to get rid of some of your clutter or unused items. Jan and her helpers are eager to have it.

“We have some contributions, but we can use more for the kitchen and bathroom. Decorator items, jewelry, linens and books also are welcome,” she said. “It’s a good time of year to think of us first when cleaning out your closets.”

Contributions can be dropped off at the Lighthouse Methodist Church office at 325 West 3rd Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Or contact Jan at 941-964-0562 to set up delivery to her home and garage on Gulf Boulevard.

More than $71,000 raised during the 2019 Strawberry Festival was distributed to local and global charities last year. Local charities included Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Habitat for Humanity, the Englewood Community Care Clinic, the Samaritan Fund and SOLVE Maternity Homes, among others.

This is the 22nd year the Strawberry Festival has been held on Boca Grande to help women and children in need.