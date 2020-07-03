Don’t be getting too frisky on the water or the beach this weekend… Lee County Sheriff’s Office is watching

STAFF REPORT- The safety and security of all Lee County residents is Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s number one priority. In order to ensure everyone stays safe, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will proactively patrol the beaches and waterways across the county.

The LCSO Aviation Unit will fly over all Lee County beaches to ensure resident safety and well-being. Deputies will be patrolling the beaches on all-terrain vehicles to educate residents and to encourage them to comply with CDC recommendations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will be travelling the waterways and Gulf ensuring boater and swimmer safety.