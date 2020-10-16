Doing our best to keep Halloween as normal as possible

STAFF REPORT- If you’re an adult in 2020 and think things are bad, put yourself in the shoes of a child whose main question isn’t what they will be for Halloween, but if there is even going to be one. Fear not, at least one island celebration will be held this year, thanks to Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

The Boca Grande Community Center will be the location where you can attend “Ghouls, Ghosts, Goblins, and Golf Carts – a Trunk or Treat Drive-Inn” on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This is a new take on the holiday celebration to keep social distancing and CDC guidelines in effect, while still having a great time as a community.

Kids start thinking about what you want to be this year, be it scary, funny, or creative!

The night will start with a costume and decorating contest promptly at 6 p.m. There will be five age groups and three categories for the costume contest. Age groups will be under 4, 4 to 8, 9 to 12, 13 and up, and family/group.

The categories will be most original (homemade costume), most creative/clever, and best overall costume. Registration for the costume contest will take place at the pavilion from 5:30 to 5:50 p.m.

Adults, get your creative juices flowing to decorate your golf cart or community table to win prizes and hand out candy. There will be three categories: Scariest, most creative, and best overall for the decorating contest.

Set up and registration will take place from 5 to 5:50 p.m.

Following the contests the kids will be “Trunk-Or-Treating!” Family/Groups will move from cart/table to cart/table to receive candy one family/group at a time. Gloves will be provided by Lee County and are required for handing out candy. All candy needs to be store bought, prepackaged and sealed.

At promptly 7 p.m. the movie will begin. All attendees should be in their designated view spot at this time.

A special thanks to the Friends of Boca and the Woman’s Club for sponsoring this free event for everyone to enjoy.

We are looking for volunteers to help judge the contests, as well as community businesses that would like to set up designated golf carts or tables to decorate and hand out candy. If you would like to volunteer and/or reserve a table or golf cart spot please call or email Khoreen Vetter at (941) 964-2564 ext.2 or KVetter@leegov.com.

The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Halloween Walk plans are still up in the air right now, but we will let you know in next week’s edition whether they decided to hold the event or not.

Just a reminder, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Dearborn Walk has been canceled this year.