Dog park public hearings to be scheduled

■ BY MARCY SHORTUSE

According to Lee County commissioners, the process for setting up a public meeting about our potential new dog park has begun. Initially the plan was for a new dog park to be created at the end of Wheeler Road, where the ballfield is now.

However, initial feedback from neighbors was mixed. Now a public hearing will have to be scheduled.

“Jesse Lavender (director of Lee County Parks & Recreation) is working with residents to find a date that is amenable,” said Betsy Clayton, Lee County’s communications director. “Once we have a date, we will issue a news release with the meeting time, date, location, etc.”

Want to help expedite the process?

You can send your thoughts about a new island dog park to the County at jlavender@leegov.com. The current dog park, located at the beach and 7th Street, is scheduled to be closed after September 1.