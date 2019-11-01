Dog Park meeting Nov. 5 at the Community Center

■ STAFF REPORT

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced last week that it will host a public meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the auditorium at the Boca Grande Community Center, regarding a proposed dog park coming to Boca Grande. The park is being considered for the Wheeler Road ball field location.

Originally the plan was to have the park done before the end of the year, but concerns from neighbors spurred the public hearing. Now the fate of the dog park is up in the air.

If the park is created, the quarter- acre site would mirror other dog parks Lee County manages. The park would include landscaping, a fenced yard for large dogs, a separate fenced yard for small dogs, a drinking water station and a dog wash area.

The dog park would not affect the ball field or the farmer’s market that is held there several months of the year.

The County said that various community members requested a dog park on the island due to the closure of the unofficial dog park on 7th Street because of The Gasparilla Inn & Club expansion project.

To learn more about other area dog parks, go to leegov.com/parks/dog-parks.