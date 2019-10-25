Do you have a veteran story to share?

Featured News, The News
October 25, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Do you have a veteran story to share?

■ STAFF REPORT

If you have someone special to you who has served in the U.S.  military and you’d like to honor and recognize him or her, please contact us at the Boca Beacon.

Our November 8 issue will contain the stories of some of the veterans who have lived on or are associated with Gasparilla Island.

If you have questions or would like contribute a story, you can email serwin@bocabeacon.com.

Stories will be accepted until November 1.

If you have already submitted a story in the past and would like to share another experience, email and let us know.

 

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post