Do you have a veteran story to share?

■ STAFF REPORT

If you have someone special to you who has served in the U.S. military and you’d like to honor and recognize him or her, please contact us at the Boca Beacon.

Our November 8 issue will contain the stories of some of the veterans who have lived on or are associated with Gasparilla Island.

If you have questions or would like contribute a story, you can email serwin@bocabeacon.com.

Stories will be accepted until November 1.

If you have already submitted a story in the past and would like to share another experience, email and let us know.