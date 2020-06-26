COVID numbers hit record high in Florida

STAFF REPORT- Social distancing is more important than ever now, as the state of Florida saw its highest day of reported cases – coming in at 5,508 new positive COVID-19 cases and 44 new reported deaths – on Wednesday, June 24.

That number breaks the old record, which was also reported last week.

While it is difficult to wear a mask in the brutal heat our area is experiencing, indoor use of a protective face covering is encouraged when around groups of people. Frequent hand washing is a must, and social distancing is still encouraged.

Go to floridahealthcovid19.gov for more information.