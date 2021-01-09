COVID-19 vaccines become available at the Boca Grande Health Clinic

SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC – The Boca Grande Health Clinic has received a very limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will be starting to schedule appointments for a drive through vaccine clinic. The process we will follow will be very similar to our drive-through flu shots and COVID-19 testing clinics. We are very grateful to be receiving this vaccine and want to thank our staff and volunteers for their tireless dedication in these extraordinary times.

The Clinic will use a medically focused and age stratified vaccine allocation system, weighing age and risk factors, to schedule vaccination appointments for those who have expressed interest – beginning with our most vulnerable patients with certain high-risk medical conditions that make them at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

If you are age 65 or older and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or would like to become a patient, please contact the Clinic by phone at (941) 964-2276.

Vaccine availability is a rapidly changing situation and meeting community demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will take some time to complete. The Clinic will schedule patients based on vaccine supply and will continue to schedule more individuals as more supply is received. “We’re working closely with the state of Florida to receive additional supplies of vaccine as soon as possible. Our goal is to vaccinate everyone on the Island that is interested,” said Mark Driscoll, Boca Grande Health Center CEO.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge by appointment only. Anyone receiving the vaccine must return to the Clinic to receive a second booster shot, 28 days after their first vaccination.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available in this ever-changing situation. Please continue to watch your email and the Clinic website (bghc.org) for updates.