COVID-19 and your tap water: It IS safe to drink

BY BONNIE PRINGLE – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that Americans continue to use, and drink tap water as usual. COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies.

EPA’s drinking water regulations require treatment at public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses. COVID-19 is a type of virus that is particularly susceptible to disinfection.

Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s water treatment process ensures that your water is disinfected and free of pathogens, including viruses as required by EPA.

If you have questions you can reach the Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. at (941) 964-2423.

Bonnie Pringle is the executive director of the Gasparilla Island Water Association.