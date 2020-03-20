COVID-19 and your tap water: It IS safe to drink

Featured News, Foreclosure Sales - Miscellaneous, The News
March 20, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print
COVID-19 and your tap water: It IS safe to drink

BY BONNIE PRINGLE – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that Americans continue to use, and drink tap water as usual. COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies.

EPA’s drinking water regulations require treatment at public water systems to remove or kill pathogens, including viruses. COVID-19 is a type of virus that is particularly susceptible to disinfection.

Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s water treatment process ensures that your water is disinfected and free of pathogens, including viruses as required by EPA.

If you have questions you can reach the Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.  at (941) 964-2423.

Bonnie Pringle is the executive director of the Gasparilla Island Water Association.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post