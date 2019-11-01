Construction near Causeway ongoing through April

■ STAFF REPORT

Construction crews have been working since October 25 on repairing the Coral Creek Bridge, located between Rotonda Terrace and the Boca Grande Causeway.

Daily lane closures began Monday, Oct. 28. These daily closures are required for bridge deck repairs. Advance warning signs and flaggers are on site to direct traffic.

Travelers may experience intermittent temporary traffic delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

Karly Greene, business services supervisor for the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, said the project is slated to begin on the Gasparilla Marina side of the bridge, and there will be one lane closure daily.

“The bridge will be open to traffic at night,” Greene said. “The contractor is mobilizing to the site, and drivers should expect to see some traffic control devices on scene this week and experience some slow-moving traffic.”

Per the contract, construction is to be completed by April of 2020. This work is for concrete deck repairs due to saltwater intrusion on the bridge deck.

The Charlotte County Public Works Department would like to remind motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For more information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov.