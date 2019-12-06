Community tree lighting this Sunday

■ STAFF REPORT

Join family and friends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 for the annual lighting of the Boca Grande Community Christmas Tree. Sponsored by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, the event will be held across the street from Hudson’s Grocery. This ceremony dates back to 1954, when the Woman’s Club first planted the tree on this site.

This year’s ceremony features Christmas messages from local churches and will include carol singing led by the Boca Beaux Quartet. Children from The Island School and the Child Care Center will participate in a live Nativity scene, and apple cider and homemade cookies will be provided by members of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

Each year the Woman’s Club honors an organization or individual for outstanding contributions to the community. This year’s honorary Christmas Tree lighters are Dusty Hopkins, publisher of the Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Island magazine, and Marcy Shortuse, editor of both publications. Dusty and Marcy are being honored for contributing to the strength of our community by providing in-depth information about relevant issues on a year-round basis.