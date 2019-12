■ STAFF REPORT

One special night a year the Lighthouse beacon shines into the night sky, surrounded by thousands of beautiful holiday lights and merry cheer. Enjoy live music and complimentary appetizers with the community at the annual lighting of the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse on Saturday, Dec. 14. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the lights will be lit at approximately 5:45 p.m.

A special thank you to BIPS’ VIP Sponsor, Michael Saunders & Company for making the night extra special.