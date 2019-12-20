Come on down to the Farmer’s Market!

■ BY SUE ERWIN

The Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market will return to the island on Friday, Dec. 20 with some new vendors and a new, environmentally friendly way of doing business.

This season, organizers are not allowing plastic straws on the premises. It is recommended that all shoppers bring reusable bags to the market.

“We are excited about returning for another season,” said Betsy Ventura, one of the organizers of the event. “The biggest change we want shoppers to be aware of is that we will no longer be using single-use plastic bags. We encourage everyone to bring reusable bags and containers.”

Ventura said they will be offering reasonably priced, insulated reusable bags with the Boca Grande Farm & Fish Market logo on it, which will be available for purchase on site each week.

New vendors this season are Bjorn’s Honey, Bubble Farm Soap, Sassy Tart’s, Kat’s Southern Twang, Rendezvous French Bakery, and More Than Popcorn/Snack Shack.

The market will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today through April 24 at the baseball field at 305 Wheeler Rd.