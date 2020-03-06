‘Coffee with Captains’ this Saturday all about fish and how they behave

STAFF REPORT

This Week’s Topic at Coffee with Captains is titled “Fish behavior and how to approach specific species.” Whether you are targeting redfish, snook or tarpon, it’s important to understand the species you’re after, so you can have the most productive time on the water.

It will be held on Saturday, March 7, in the upstairs area of Scarpa’s Coastal on Park Avenue.

Tommy Locke Outdoors presents a weekly series of casual gatherings over coffee to discuss topics that matter to anglers, captains, and conservationists. Capt. Tommy Locke, long-time islander and local fishing guide, will host this question/answer forum.

Discussion topics will include what’s happening with our water, angling techniques, handling fish, boat etiquette and protecting our delicate fishery.