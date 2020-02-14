‘Coffee with a Scientist’ features Dr. Locascio and snook recovery

STAFF REPORT – Join Dr. James Locascio, program manager of Mote’s Fisheries Habitat Ecology and Acoustics program, for coffee and pastries in the Woman’s Club Room at the Boca Grande Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

After a brief presentation about his work entitled, “Tracking Spawning Snook Recovery from Red Tide – Incorporating a Drone as a Survey Tool,” Dr. Locascio will be available for casual conversation and Q & A.

This free event, sponsored by US Trust Bank of America, is open to the public, but RSVP at Mote.org is highly encouraged due to limited available space.