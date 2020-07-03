Clinic welcomes new executive director

STAFF REPORT- The Boca Grande Health Clinic has announced the appointment of Mark Driscoll as chief executive officer, succeeding Hilja Bilodeau, who has retired. Mr. Driscoll starts at the clinic on Monday, July 6.

Driscoll comes to the clinic from Texas, where he served as the vice president of operations for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, overseeing three large geographical regions.

He has more than 25 years of executive experience in various hospitals and clinics, primarily focused on patient care and community involvement.

Daly Walker, the Chair of the Clinics Search Committee said “We thank Hilja for the excellent job she has done as C.E.O these past five years and we are very fortunate to have someone with Mark’s experience leading the Clinic forward.