Clearing the path for a new era

A construction crew has been working all week on removing trees at the old dog park located at 7th Street. More than 170 trees have been saved for relocation on the property and all of the exotics have been removed. The Gasparilla Inn & Club is planning to build 9 new rental cottages, a new fitness and yoga facility as well as additional parking on the property. There are no plans for a business convention center. The information in today’s paper is not correct. A public meeting on plans for a new dog park is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Photo by Sue