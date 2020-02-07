Chowder for everyone! Courtesy of The Island School

STAFF REPORT – If you are a fan of chowdery goodness, enchanting auction items and our island’s children, you need to make plans to stop by the 6th annual “Chowder, everyone!” PTO fundraiser dinner held by The Island School on Saturday, Feb. 29.

This event will be held at the Crowninshield Community House, at the same time the Boca Grande Film Festival is taking place … so if you’ve made plans to attend one, why not attend the other?

This year at least 16 local chefs will be making their finest soups and chowders for the school’s fundraiser. Entry to the event is $20 for adults and $5 for children (cash at the door only, please), a price that includes not only the chowder but rolls, salad, dessert and drinks as well.

There will be many amazing items up for bid in the silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle will be held as well.

So don’t be shy about dribbling a little down your chin … make sure you stop in!

Call The Island School at 964-8016 for more information. Silent auction items are still being accepted if you have something you would like to donate.