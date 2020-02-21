Chowder and auction treasures, anyone? Come to Chowder, everyone!

STAFF REPORT – Grab your spoons and your appetites and get ready for the 6th annual “Chowder, Everyone!” PTO fundraiser chowder dinner for The Island School.

This year there are 16 entries into the chowder array, including some of the finest restaurants on and off the island.

A silent auction will also be held, including items such as hair studio certificates, golf lessons, Boca Grande Limousine vouchers, sunset cruises, massages … even an origami owl and a week’s worth of illustrated snack bags.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held.

Eateries participating in this year’s chowder extravaganza include Hudson’s Grocery, The Innlet, Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet, The Temptation, Boca Grande Marina/Eagle Grille/Miller’s Dockside, The Boca Grande Club, The Pink Elephant, Ephesus, 3rd Street Bistro, the Boca Bay Pass Club, Noy’s Restaurant, Fusion Restaurant, The Loose Caboose, South Beach Bar & Grill, Chef Tim Spain and Scarpa’s Coastal.

Dinner comes complete with chowder, rolls, salad, desserts and drinks. The charge is $20 for adults, $5 for children, cash only at the door.

This event coincides nicely with the free outdoor concert that will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Friends Pavilion at the Boca Grande Community Center, right next door.

Get ready for an evening of 1970s era disco, funk, and Motown grooves in a live DJ set by Friends’ own Kyle Rich.

You can bring your own beverages or cocktails, lawn chairs or blankets to that event.

Proceeds from the chowder dinner help to fund the yearbook project, field trips, the Friendship Dance, teacher supplies and special projects.

Call The Island School at 964-8016 for more information.