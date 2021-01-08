Charlotte County seeks north end residents to fill vacant ‘iguana board’ seats through October

Featured News, The News
January 8, 2021
A+ A-
Email Print
Charlotte County seeks north end residents to fill vacant ‘iguana board’ seats through October

STAFF REPORT – Charlotte County is looking for two Gasparilla Island residents to fill vacancies on the MSBU/TU Boca Grande Street & Drainage (and iguanas) Unit, to fill vacant unexpired terms through October 31.

Volunteers for these positions must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit (Charlotte County portion of Gasparilla Island).

Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950; call (941) 575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post