Charlotte County seeks north end residents to fill vacant ‘iguana board’ seats through October

STAFF REPORT – Charlotte County is looking for two Gasparilla Island residents to fill vacancies on the MSBU/TU Boca Grande Street & Drainage (and iguanas) Unit, to fill vacant unexpired terms through October 31.

Volunteers for these positions must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit (Charlotte County portion of Gasparilla Island).

Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950; call (941) 575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.