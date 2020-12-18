Chamber votes in five new board members, prepares for Christmas Card walk

STAFF REPORT- The Boa Grande Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and new board members were announced.

There were six people up for five board positions, including Gretchen Holla (Englewood Bank & Trust), Cheryl Schum Hopkins (Boca Beacon), Kalee Joiner (Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association), Tim Spain (personal chef), Shawna Wagar (Michael Saunders & Co.), and Vincent Ward (The Gasparilla Inn & Club). Hopkins was added to the slate by petition but was not voted in.

The five new members will join President Gary Cross and Vice President Cannon Wenzel.

There were 22 ballots cast out of the Chamber’s 107 voting members. The meeting was held via Google Meet this year, so it was not the social hour it has been in the past. There were 12 people total in attendance.

The Chamber’s next “event” is the Christmas Card Walk, sponsored by Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association, that will run from December 19 to January 1. It will be held along the golf cart path between 3rd and 4th street. There will be 10 businesses featured by boards decorated as Christmas cards, and they will be displayed along the Bike Path. The Chamber will also be decorating the trees in that block with Christmas lights.

As a reminder all students interested in receiving a Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce scholarship can find applications on the Chamber website, bocagrandechamber.com. They are due by March 1.