Chamber Halloween Walk, movie night

STAFF REPORT- The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual Halloween Walk tonight, Friday, Oct. 30 for the businesses on Park Avenue and E. Railroad Avenue. It will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. the same night families are invited to bring the kids to the Boca Grande Community Center for a showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus.” Because of bad weather the night of the Halloween festivities last Saturday the movie was unable to be shown.

There will also be treats at the movie. No alcohol is permitted. Call the Community Center if you want to reserve a spot, email kvetter@leegov.com.

Many thanks to Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Grande Woman’s Club for making the night extra special.