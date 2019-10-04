Chamber Golf Scramble begins at 12:30 p.m. on Monday

October 4, 2019
■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble, held annually to benefit the Educate Boca Scholarship Fund, has a full field of 100 golfers for this Monday, Oct. 7 at the Gasparilla Inn & Club.

This year’s event is scheduled to raise more than $25,000 for 2020 scholarships.

“We are proud to have a full field of golfers, incredibly generous sponsors, and we expect it to be a great time as it usually is,” said Chamber Executive Director Wesley Locke.

For those participating, registration starts at 11 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Dawn Havens at dawn@mybrcgroup.com.

