Chamber announces details of World’s Richest, Ladies Day tournaments

STAFF REPORT – There’s something lovely in the air this time of year, and we’ve been day-dreaming of our perfect date for long enough! The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Ladies Day and World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament dates!

Break out your pearls for the 30th anniversary of the Ladies Day Tarpon Tournament! Per tradition, it will be held the day before Mother’s Day, May 8, 2021. Sign up before March 31 to have your team mentioned in the tournament magazine. Posters and merchandise featuring artwork by Brandan Coudal will be available in the Chamber office by the first of May.

The 38th annual World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament will be held June 10-11, 2021. Fishing will take place from 3:30-7:30 PM each day. Posters, tournament and Grande Tradition merch featuring art by Kelly Reark will be available in the office by the first of June. Details about the festival and other activities around fishing are still being finalized to ensure that it is a fun and safe event for everyone.

Go ahead and make the first move! Registration forms are available on the chamber’s website, bocagrandechamber.com. If your business is interested in sponsoring or contributing to the tournaments, please contact Lily Taylor at 941-964-0568 or info@bocagrandechamber.com. Sign up now to make sure you find your perfect catch this year!