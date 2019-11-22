Center span of 7th Street temporary bridge removed until May 15

■ STAFF REPORT

The center span of Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s temporary bridge located on 7th Street just north of The Gasparilla Inn golf course bridge was removed last week.

This allows boat traffic that can travel under the golf course bridge to once again travel the Boca Grande bayou unhindered by the temporary bridge. GIWA wants to warn boaters that only the center span has been removed. The entire width of the bayou is not open to boat traffic. The remaining bridge structure has lights to caution boaters at night.

The center span will be reinstalled May 1, 2020 to allow construction of Phase 2 of GIWA’s wastewater treatment facility rehabilitation to proceed.

If you have any questions, contact Bonnie Pringle at 941-964-2423.