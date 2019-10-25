Celebrate a day of fun on Cayo Costa on Nov. 2

■ BY FRIENDS OF CAYO COSTA

The annual Celebrate Cayo Costa State Park event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

All-inclusive tickets feature round- trip boat transportation from four departure points, all activities and a delicious lunch provided by Little Lilly’s Deli of Pine Island.

“This is a perfect family, couples or friends event,” said Elaine McLaughlin, Friends of Cayo Costa chairperson. “Come and learn about the pioneer families who settled here. Take a guided beach walk and make some shell crafts. This is a great opportunity to visit the park by boat and enjoy the island scenery. We thank our charter boat sponsors, Captiva Cruises, Tropic Star Cruises and King Fisher Fleet for providing transportation from Captiva, Boca Grande, Pine Island and Punta Gorda so that visitors can come out and learn more about the park’s fascinating history and walk the sandy beaches and trails.”

The day will feature tours of the island, including a walk to the pioneer family cemetery and also nature and shelling beach walks. Use your free shelling bag to take home your new treasures. The Randell Research Center will have Calusa artifacts on display, and live animal demonstrations be will provided by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW). Park Staff will be presenting information about the island, and families can try their hand at palm weaving and a variety of shell crafts. Activities will be held at the state park landing area off Pelican Bay and beachside near the pavilions and beachside campground area.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children under the age of 12. Members of Friends of Cayo Costa receive a $10 discount per adult ticket.

The all-inclusive price includes transportation to and from the island, all activities, the catered lunch, a beach shelling bag and souvenir cup. The event will take place rain or shine.

For reservations departing from Boca Grande, call (239) 472-5300.