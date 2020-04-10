Case of COVID-19 in local Publix worker confirmed

BY MARCY SHORTUSE – On Wednesday, April 8 it was confirmed that an employee of the South Gulf Cove Publix, located on McCall Road across from McDonald’s and SuperDay in East Englewood, tested positive for COVID-19.

Publix employees were notified through an “employee portal” computer program, and Publix administrators have initiated extra safety precautions, such as instituting a heightened ongoing disinfection program, focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers; sanitization of stores with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case; and the installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

While this incident drives the point home that the COVID-19 wolf is, in fact, at the door, people should always decontaminate all items that come into their homes from other sources, and take extra measures to sanitize themselves as well.