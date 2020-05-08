Calling all ‘Quarantine Queens’ … the time to fish is this weekend!

STAFF REPORT – Island resident Capt. William Woodroffe has come through for the ladies of the island this weekend, as he has put together the 2020 Quarantine Queen Classic, scheduled for Saturday, May 9. After all, it wouldn’t be Mother’s Day on the island without some tarpon fishing going on.

For a $400 cash entry fee (delivered to Melissa Steyer – (941) 979-2676 – or William Woodroffe – (813) 310-1609) – you can join in the fun and fish from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Pass.

With no party or pre-meeting, there will be a “social distancing” start at 4:45 p.m. at the Oil Dock/Lighthouse Beach. Traditional boundaries and live bait rules will apply. There will be three committee boats, and other designated captains will also be able to verify fish and releases.

There will be cash prizes for first fish, last fish, 1st place and second place. You can only win one prize.