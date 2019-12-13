Bush, Grace, Seitz and more to perform Royal Palm Players’ adaptation of ‘Hands Across the Sea’

■ BY DAVID SPARKS

A one-act, one-hour Noel Coward play, buffet dinner by the Pass Club’s Michael Klocinski, some of our favorite local actors and actresses and an open bar. That’s what the Royal Palm Players are serving up for a special evening this holiday season.

With most performances already sold out, tickets are still available for “Hands Across the Sea” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 17 and 18. For the first time, the Players’ play will be staged in a dinner theater format at the Boca Bay Pass Club’s Power House.

Starring Margaret Bush and Jim Grace, with supporting roles by Ann Fletcher, Terry Seitz, Kris Doubles, Priscilla and Mark Masselink, Sarah McDonald and David Jenkins, “Hands Across the Sea” is a zesty romp through a typically hilarious Coward farce.

Membership at the Pass Club isn’t required and tickets – $120 per person or $800 per table of eight – may be ordered at 964-2670 or at royalpalmplayers.com.

Photos by H Wetzel