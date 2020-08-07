Body found on beach at Stump Pass, graffiti investigated on island

STAFF REPORT – The death of a man whose body was found at the water’s edge in Stump Pass Park in Englewood on Friday, July 31 has been ruled as a suicide.

The call came in around 12:19 p.m. on Friday by boaters in the area. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit conducted the investigation. Several witnesses reported watching the incident as it took place.

The man’s identity and age have not been released.

Also on the morning of July 31 at Stump Pass, 15 sea turtle nests were found vandalized. A call came in to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at around 10 a.m. that the nests had been stomped, and that the protective stakes and signage were flung about. FWC officers are hoping the nests are still viable, but there is no way of telling at this point.

Anyone with information can call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-3922. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

In island police news, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the north entrance of Boca Bay off Gulf Boulevard at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Friday, July 31 for a report of vandalism.

According to witnesses, someone was observed spray painting “BLM” on a speed bump in front of the gated community.

A second report of vandalism of the same type was also noted on that same night, on Gilchrist Avenue.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.