Boca Grande Woman’s Club has new website, new link to upcoming season’s info

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Woman’s Club is excited to announce that it has launched a new website which will allow the community to go online to get information on many of the activities and events sponsored by the organization.

Find out about Boca Bargains Opening Day, hours of operation, and special sales. Learn about the process for applying for a college scholarship. Mark your December 8 calendar to attend the festive community Tree Lighting ceremony. Plan ahead for visits from your children and grandchildren for the March 29 western-themed Spring Fair.

To find out more about these events and to learn about grants donated to the community by the Woman’s Club, log onto our new website: bocagrandewomansclub.org.