Boca Grande primary results are in

BY MARCY SHORTUSE- final and complete voting count has been announced by the Lee County Board of Elections from the primary election held on August 18, and Boca Grande’s Precinct 18 stayed true-to-form with its Republican vote. Final results were released on August 21.

The Board of Elections reported 261 total ballots were cast in the Lee County portion of the island, including 173 Republicans and 71 Democrats. There were 17 non-partisan votes.

Island voters chose Kevin Ruane over Michael Dreikhorn by 130/19 in the County Commissioner District 1 race. County-wide Ruane took the lead with 62 percent of the vote

In the District 3 race Ray Sandelli triumphed over Nick Batos, 106/32. In the District 5 race Frank Mann received 115 votes, compared to Steven Haas who received 28 votes. Overall in Lee County Sandelli won the primary with 62 percent of the vote.

In the Lee County Sheriff’s race, Carmine Marceno received 132 votes, compared to Jim Leavens who received 31 votes. County-wide Marceno took the vote with 69 percent.

Other primary winners included Dane Eagle (REP), who is running for Congressional District 19. Ray Rodrigues (REP) received 75 percent of the vote for the District 17 Senate seat.

Overall in Lee County there are 203,044 registered Republican voters, 129,490 Democratic voters and 140,627 independent voters.

Remember, in the November 3 general election if you plan to vote by mail-in ballot, they are mailed out approximately thirty-five days before an election. If your mail is being forwarded to another address during this time, your vote-by-mail ballot will be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Vote-by-mail ballots will not be forwarded by the postal service.

To have a Vote-by-Mail ballot mailed to an address other than a mailing address on file in the Florida Voter Registration System, Florida law requires that the request must be made in writing and signed by the elector. The signed requests can be made by mail, e-mail, fax, in person at any one of the branch office locations, or by using the web form provided at leevote.com.

Vote-by-mail ballot requests must be received by 5 p.m. on the Saturday 10 days prior to the election.