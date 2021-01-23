Boca Grande Preschool announces need for alternative donations

BY MARGUERITE TREMELIN – In the interest of the health and safety of our generous Boca Grande community, the Boca Grande Preschool canceled its spring fundraiser, the 2nd Annual Beach Ball at the Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. In the absence of the Beach Ball, the BGP Board of Directors is working harder than ever to fulfill the critical financial needs.

Board President Angela Steffan stated, quite simply, “We need your help.”

“We have had such strong momentum,” Steffan said. “We are well on our way to implementing the many wonderful, expansive programs funded by incredible generosity at our 2020 event. Our fall appeal brought in record amounts from the community, which greatly helped ease what we needed to raise in March. Still, we face a $125,000 shortfall towards meeting our annual expenses.”

The energetic, determined BGP board is hoping those who partnered in March 2020 with the preschool to fund a new playground, state-of-the-art security system, a lending library, updated curriculum, classroom wish lists and more, will step up now to keep meeting our needs through 2021.

“We are excited to reach out to our most generous donors from the 2020 Beach Ball to update them on their projects and ask for special support in this year of a pandemic.” Steffan said. “We are putting together progress reports on all of these initiatives and it’s amazing what has been accomplished since last March, especially with the enormous challenges of operating in a global health crisis.”

With a mission of providing early education for Island kids, BGP is open five days a week, all year long for children of families who live or work in Boca Grande. Providing tender care and foundational learning for children from 12 months through pre-kindergarten makes BGP an essential service, especially for those who work at Island businesses. In addition to expanding BGP’s programs, community contributions underwrite the true cost of tuition and keep BGP affordable for families.

Donations may be made by checks payable to Boca Grande Preschool and mailed to: Boca Grande Preschool, PO Box 1386, Boca Grande, FL 33921.

Online donations via credit card are accepted at https://catholiccharitiesdov.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunitiesGeneralDonations/donate by indicating Boca Grande Preschool as the program to receive your donation.