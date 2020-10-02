Boca Grande keeps making that ‘most expensive zip code’ list every year

STAFF REPORT – Coronavirus or no coronavirus, Boca Grande is still making the list of “The Most Expensive Zip Codes in America,” according to Property Club (propertyclub.com) and realtor.com.

Massachusetts has four locations near the top of the list this year, including Nantucket, Wellesley Hills, Weston and Edgartown. Property Club released the list after it looked at all residential sales between March 13 and Sept. 7. It included only zip codes with at least five closed sales during this time.

Nantucket came in 68th with a median home sales price of almost $1.9 million. The Southeast is home to four of the nation’s most expensive zip codes. Two Florida zip codes, along with one in Georgia and one in South Carolina, are among the most expensive in the country. They include Fisher Island’s 33109 (a Miami Beach suburb), where median home prices were just over $3 million. Zip code 33109 is the 16th most expensive zip code in America.

The 31561 zip code in Sea Island, Georgia came in at 47th, with a median sale price of $2,200,000, and Sullivans Island, South Carolina’s 29482 came in at 66th with its $1,900,000 average sale price.

Boca Grande, which came in at 125th place, is in the same part of the list as Weston, Conn. There was a five-way tie for the median sale price of $1.5 million, between Boca Grande, Weston, Short Hills, N.J., Greenwich, Conn., Purchase, N.Y. and Danville, Calif.