Boca Grande Garden Club announces Carol Swift, Russ Morash, Jennie Love and Kent Russell in 2020

■ SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE GARDEN CLUB

Television stars, art, candy and a very distinctive urban garden are the buzz for the 2020 Boca Grande Garden Club catalog of activities.

“The Club’s leadership team has planned a truly remarkable series of events,” noted Club President Susan O’Brien. Here’s where you’ll be able to spot Garden Club members this season:

• December 4

Internationally known flower designer and local resident Carol Swift is giving a “Christmas Creativity Workshop” that will force attendees to think outside the box. It starts with a shoebox and ends in something much more interesting.

• December 11

Boca Grande Garden Club’s always popular Christmas Luncheon is at The Gasparilla Inn. This year’s theme is “Silver and Gold.”

Members and their guests who want to join in either event need to sign up pronto, as both the workshop and the luncheon are almost sold out.

• January 8

Known in some circles as “the father of reality TV,” Russ Morash can also take some responsibility for the “farm-to-table” movement that has galvanized restaurant owners, chefs and home cooks over the last decade.

His PBS shows, Crockett’s Victory Garden and The French Chef, are passionate expressions of the link between what we grow and what we eat.

• January 22

Carol Swift is planning another creativity course, this one a class on “Still Life Creativity.” Details forthcoming.

• February 16-17

It’s Flower Week! Jennie Love, the brainchild behind 10-year-old Love n’ Fresh Flowers in Philadelphia, has created a sustainably managed organic garden right dab in the heart of the city.

Tucked into the Andorra/Upper Roxborough neighborhood, she will tell her story about her flower boutique. The following day, she plans a hands-on workshop on her techniques of flower arranging.

• February 19

Carol Swift returns with another workshop, “Free-Style Creativity.”

• March 4

Another PBS shining star, Kent Russell, one of “The Gardening Gurus,” comes to town with a delightful premise: “Candy in the Garden.” He guarantees to highlight ways to add drama and beauty – eye candy – to the garden melding perennials and annuals.

• March 19-22

Art in Bloom, the Club’s annual venture with partner Boca Grande Art Alliance, kicks off lovely enough on the first day of spring. Chaired this year by Judy Thomas, this event showcases the synergy between art and flowers.

For additional details on any of these classes, members can check in with the Club’s website, BocaGarden.com.

The Boca Grande Garden Club is 22 years old. Membership is capped at 275, but persons interested in becoming members are invited to join the waiting list.