Boca Grande Chamber announces ‘Educate Boca’ scholarship deadline

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Educate Boca Scholarship Applications Committee reminds students that all applications are due by March 1, and all renewals are due by July 13. The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce “Educate Boca” Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit corporation established by the Chamber to administer its scholarship fundraising and awards. Recipients receive monetary assistance for college tuition, vocational training and special education.

Every year the scholarship committee meets and determines which students who have applied have the necessary qualifications, and scholarships in the amount of $500 to $1,500 are granted.

Qualified candidates must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and present their SAT and ACT scores to the scholarship committee. Off-island candidates must have a connection to Boca Grande, whether they were born and raised here, or they have a parent who works for or is a BGACC Chamber member, or the candidate works for a BGACC Chamber member. A candidate can also find a BGACC Chamber member sponsor on the island who will write a letter to the scholarship committee explaining why the candidate should qualify.

The Chamber’s fundraiser for the scholarship fund is the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble, which is hosted by The Gasparilla Inn & Club at their golf course. With the help of the Boca Grande community, volunteers, sponsors and the scholarship committee, the Chamber was able to raise more than $30,000 in the 2019 Golf Scramble.

If you are interested in donating to the “Educate Boca” Scholarship Fund, the donation may be made out to The BGACC Educate Boca Scholarship Fund, PO Box 704, Boca Grande, FL 33921.

Applications and scholarship requirements for both new applicants and renewing students can be found at bocagrandechamber.com.