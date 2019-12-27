Boca Grande Camera Club announces season lineup

■ STAFF REPORT

Shana Perry of Love & Perry Photography and Films will be the featured speaker at the Boca Grande Camera Club’s first meeting of 2020 at 10 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Houghton Room at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Shana will be speaking about taking photos of subjects in different types of lighting situations and discussing the technical aspects of what you should be looking for when shooting those subjects. There will be discussion of natural light as well as strobe lighting.

Shana is the co-owner of Love & Perry Photography and Films, a photography and cinematography business that specializes in weddings, portraiture and videography. Love & Perry has been in business about 10 years serving New England, Florida and anywhere in between. They have been published multiple times in print and web work as well as being recognized with multiple photography awards through the industry. They strive to create true art through photographs and cinematography work using people as their inspiration!

Other Camera Club events this season include:

January TBA, 2020: Lightroom Photo Editing Workshops with Perry Johnson

January 21, 2020: Perry Johnson and APC: “Your photography on different media”

February 4, 2020: Del Bouree Bach, Featured Speaker

February 18, 2020: Perry Johnson, “How your iPhone or Smart Phone can help make you a better photographer”

March 3, 2020: Suzanne Havens, Featured Speaker

March 17, 2020: Jo Crebbin, Featured Speaker

The Photography as Art Show, to be held on March 6 to the 8.

For more information, contact 33921cameraclub@gmail.com.