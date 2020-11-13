Boca Grande Art Center to host ‘welcome back’ fall art show November 19-22

STAFF REPORT- The Boca Grande Art Center will hold their opening show November 19-22, at 236 Banyan St. There will be a “members only” Opening Preview on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This season we are grateful to host our premier art exhibit but with some protocols in place to keep our community safe.” Tonya Doherty, Executive Director. “We won’t host our popular opening reception which is usually our anticipated opening night benefit for our members. Instead we will host an all day member’s first preview of the show on Thursday, Nov. 19.”

The show continues for viewing by the community on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Art Center will maintain a maximum of 25 individuals in the center for viewing at a time, practicing social distancing and a mask requirement will be its standard exhibit protocol for Covid safety for the rest of it’s 2020-2021 season. “We are committed to safety by taking the Boca Grande Pledge this season and we will continue to find a way to fulfill our mission to bring visual arts to our Boca Grande community while remaining safe.” Tonya Doherty.

This first show of the season is sponsored by Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty and will feature an array of original art- oil paintings, watercolor, glass, and jewelry by our local Boca Grande Art Center Exhibiting Members.

The fall show is the first in the series of the Art Center’s exhibits held throughout the season. Other upcoming art exhibits will begin again in 2021 with 6 shows starting off in January through April.

You are welcome to come see, enjoy the art and meet the artists. For further information about this exciting event, please call the Art Center office at 964-1700 or visit bocagrandeartcenter.org.