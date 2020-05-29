Boca Beacon, Gasparilla Island Magazine up for 20 awards at upcoming virtual presentation

STAFF REPORT- The staff of the Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Island Magazine are up for 19 awards at a virtual presentation by the Florida Presentation and Florida Magazine Association that will be held on Friday, July 31.

The Florida Press Association has nominated the Boca Beacon for 12 awards this year. Susan Erwin is in the running in the Agricultural/Environmental writing category, as well as in the Health and Medicine division. Columnist Dean Laux has been nominated in the Educational Column division, in the Serious Column Division and the Humorous Column Division. Dr. Raymond James has been nominated in the Health and Medicine category as well. Dave Horton, designer behind “Hortoons,” is up for an award in the Editorial Cartoon division.

Editor Marcy Shortuse is up for an award in the Front Page Makeup category, the Sports Spot News Story category, the Sports Spot News Photo category, the Best Obituary category and the Investigative Reporting category. Shortuse and Artistic Director Daniel Godwin are up for an award in the Special Issue/Section/Supplement division for Tarpon Times.

In the Florida Magazine Association competition, Erwin was nominated in the Best Writing/Department category and the Best Writing, Feature Headlines division. Writer Dan Fisher has been nominated for one of his stories in the Best In-depth Reporting division. Caroline Clabaugh was nominated in the Best Photography, Single Image division.

Shortuse was nominated in the categories of Best Writing/Department; Best Writing, Editorial; Best Writing, Feature Headlines; and Best Photography, Single Image.

Art Director Christine Cunningham was nominated in the Best Advertisement for a Client and Best In-house Advertisement categories.

The entire staff was nominated in the Best Cover Photography division as well.

We will let you know what happens in our first week of August edition.