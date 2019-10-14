Boating accident leads to death of Port Charlotte man

STAFF REPORT – On Sunday, October 13 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a report from the United States Coast Guard of a vessel taking on water in Charlotte Harbor near Devilfish Key, east of Boca Grande. FWC, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, Boca Grande Fire Rescue and USCG responded.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the vessel was capsized. One adult male, Eli Mack, 46 of Port Charlotte, was rescued from the water uninjured and another person was reported to still be under the vessel. Charlotte County Fire Rescue deployed a dive team and located the missing boater, Calogero Polizzi, 63 of Port Charlotte, in the cabin of the vessel, a 22ft. Cuddy Cabin style.

Rescue crews immediately began CPR and the victim was transported to Englewood Community Hospital. Despite life-saving measures performed from the time he was found by emergency personnel and hospital staff, Mr. Polizzi did not survive.

FWC is conducting a thorough investigation to determine what led up to this accident.