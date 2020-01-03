BIPS, Mote to hold red tide forum

■ STAFF REPORT

Barrier Island Parks Society and Mote Marine Laboratory are pleased to host our second red tide forum on January 10, 2020 at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to forum sponsors David and Nancy Bass and Tim Thompson, who help make community programs like this possible. This informative forum will provide updates to much of the data presented by distinguished scientists and experts in the 2019 forum, with new information, project updates and a Q&A. Enjoy a complimentary wine reception in the Woman’s Club Room immediately following the forum.

Distinguished speakers will include some experts from last year, Dr. Richard Pierce and Dr. Cynthia Heil from Mote Marine Laboratory, Dr. Megan Cabot from the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), Dr. Yonggang Liu from the University of South Florida and Nicole Iadevaia from the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership. Panel speakers will each share their expertise in a 10- to 15-minute presentation on fascinating topics, including red tide research, forecasting, mitigation possibilities and current projects as well as red tide effects on local wildlife and water health.

The presentation and panel discussion will be held in the auditorium at the Boca Grande Community Center, located at 131 1st Street W. in Boca Grande. RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org. This is a free community event with limited seating. The red tide forum is part of the BIPS 4 BIPS Lecture Series (Barrier Island Protection Series for Barrier Island Parks Society). If you would like to sponsor the series, just the red tide forum, or other educational programs, visit barrierislandparkssociety.org.