BIPS features the Witheringtons in ‘Our Sea Turtles’: Part IV of their lecture series

STAFF REPORT – Join BIPS to welcome back renowned authors and professional naturalists, Blair and Dawn Witherington, for another fascinating program titled Our Sea Turtles. Blair is a Senior Sea Turtle Conservation Biologist at the Archie Carr Center for Sea Turtle

Research, and professor at University of Florida. He earned BA and MA degrees in biology from the University of Central Florida and a Ph.D. in zoology from UF.

In 36 years of research, Blair has contributed over 56 cited research works on sea turtle biology and conservation. Dawn is an accomplished scientific illustrator and graphic design artist trained at the Art Institutes of Colorado and Ft. Lauderdale. Her art and design are prominent in natural history books, posters, museum exhibits,and greeting cards. Together, Blair and Dawn have merged their art, writing, photography, and design within an impressive body of works, including first and second editions of “Florida’s Living Beaches,” “Living Beaches of Georgia and the Carolinas,” “Florida’s Seashells,” “Seashells of Georgia and the Carolinas” and “Our Sea Turtles.”

Personally autographed books by Blair and Dawn Witherington will be available.

