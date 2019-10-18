BIPS director McKenzie to speak at National Archaeology Day

■ STAFF REPORT

The Southwest Region of Florida Public Archaeology Network is delighted to announce that Sharon McKenzie, the Executive Director of the Barrier Island Parks Society, Inc. will be speaking at Saturday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. for International Archaeology Day.

This free event will highlight local history and archaeology with activities and information about some amazing local sites. This event is to celebrate International Archaeology Day.

Representatives from local history, archeology, and anthropology organizations will present brief presentations introducing their organizations and share their missions.

Florida Public Archeology Coordinater Rachael Kangas will speak at 10:30 a.m.; Sharon McKenzie will speak at 10:30; Cape Coral Historical Museum Executive Director Janel Trull will speak at 11 a.m.; Florida Gulf Coast University Forensic Anthropology Professor Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney will speak at 11:30 a.m.; Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Gary Butler will speak at 1 p.m. and Associate Professor of Anthropology at Florida Gulf Coast University will wrap up the session at 1:30 p.m. There will be hands-on activities and information on local sites and museums

The event is free and will be held at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library located at 401 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.