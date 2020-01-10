‘BIPS 4 BIPS’ series begins today with red tide forum

■ STAFF REPORT

Barrier Island Parks Society will be hosting a new speaker series called “BIPS 4 BIPS,” and the first part of that series begins today.

The series will include two forums in collaboration with Mote Marine Laboratory. The event on Friday, Jan. 10 (today) will cover red tide with an update on what is happening in the science community.

The April 3 forum will cover water pollution, with an emphasis on plastic pollution that is killing local wildlife.

There will be a third program on Tuesday, Jan. 28, which will include nationally recognized author and artists Blair and Dawn Witherington, who wrote “Florida’s Living Beaches,” among others. This duo will speak about the wonders of our local beaches and showcase some of Dawn’s widely recognized artwork that is used in many local environmental and conservation areas.

BIPS is seeking sponsors who will be given reserved seating, website and Facebook recognition, recognition at the events and an invitation to all the receptions, including a private reception for The Witheringtons hosted by The Court family.

For more information, call (941) 964-0060 or visit barrierislandparkssociety.org.