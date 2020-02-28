BGHS to host Pauline Lord in their next presentation on March 3

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Historical Society will present “From Silver Spoon to Garden Spade,” featuring presenter Pauline Lord, on Tuesday, March 3 at 2 p.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium. The presentation is free, but donations are appreciated.

Lord will share memories of her Boca Grande forebears, the pros and cons of having lots of money, and how they grappled with life’s challenges.

Like her mother, Ruth du Pont Lord, Pauline first came to Boca Grande as a young child to spend time with her grandparents, Harry and Ruth du Pont, great-aunt Louise Crowninshield, aunt Pauline Louise Harrison and cousins. Pauline attended Concord Academy and Stanford University and received a master’s degree from Santa Clara University in marriage and family therapy.

In 1999 Pauline and her husband David Harlow moved from California to her mother’s farm in East Lyme, Conn., where as organic farmers they have expanded the White Gate Farm enterprise.

Following the presentation, refreshments will be offered in the Woman’s Club Room, and attendees will have an opportunity to mingle with the speaker.

This event is sponsored by Hazeltine Nurseries. For more information, contact the Boca Grande Historical Society at 964-1600.