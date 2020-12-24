BGHS COVID-19 information kit available electronically

BY THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC- The welcome back health kit the Boca Grande Health Clinic distributed to help returning residents and visitors get up to speed on “all things COVID-19” was recently updated to include new guidance on quarantine measures and domestic travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 information continues to evolve on an almost daily basis,” said Boca Grande Health Clinic Chief Executive Officer Mark Driscoll. “We remain committed to providing our patients and the community with an ongoing stream of communications to help keep them in the know and promote safe and healthy living.”

An electronic version of the kit is now available for download at https://indd.adobe.com/view/ad573f25-7b27-40b5-8a6e-a49e4397895e.

The kit provides important COVID-19-related information for quick and easy use. Included in the kit: what to consider before, during and after travel, a risk assessment tool to help make decisions about travel and visiting with friends and family, what to do if you’ve been exposed, information on quarantining, and available testing options.